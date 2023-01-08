Infosys will be in focus in the trading sessions in the week ahead due to its announcement of third-quarter financial results for fiscal year FY23. On Sunday, the IT giant announced details of its Q3 results which will be announced on January 12, 2023. Infosys is expected to witness expansion in its EBIT margin during Q3FY23. FY23 guidance, large deal intake, and client conversations are some of the factors that will be keenly watched in Q3FY23.
Infosys will be in focus in the trading sessions in the week ahead due to its announcement of third-quarter financial results for fiscal year FY23. On Sunday, the IT giant announced details of its Q3 results which will be announced on January 12, 2023. Infosys is expected to witness expansion in its EBIT margin during Q3FY23. FY23 guidance, large deal intake, and client conversations are some of the factors that will be keenly watched in Q3FY23.
As per the regulatory filing, the company will announce results for the third quarter that ended December 31, 2022, on Thursday, January 12, 2023, around 3.45 p.m. Indian Standard Time (IST) (5:15 a.m. ET; 2:15 a.m. PST; 10:15 a.m. London time; 6:15 p.m. Singapore/Hong Kong time).
As per the regulatory filing, the company will announce results for the third quarter that ended December 31, 2022, on Thursday, January 12, 2023, around 3.45 p.m. Indian Standard Time (IST) (5:15 a.m. ET; 2:15 a.m. PST; 10:15 a.m. London time; 6:15 p.m. Singapore/Hong Kong time).
Further, there will be a common press conference held for the quarter. It said that the leadership team will be part of a common press conference at 4:30 p.m. IST on January 12, 2023. The participating executives will address questions from the media during this interaction, which will be streamed live on the Investor Relations section of the Infosys website.
Further, there will be a common press conference held for the quarter. It said that the leadership team will be part of a common press conference at 4:30 p.m. IST on January 12, 2023. The participating executives will address questions from the media during this interaction, which will be streamed live on the Investor Relations section of the Infosys website.
Also, the company will conduct a single 60-minute conference call on January 12, 2023, at 6:00 p.m. IST, where the senior management will discuss the company's performance and answer questions from participants.
Also, the company will conduct a single 60-minute conference call on January 12, 2023, at 6:00 p.m. IST, where the senior management will discuss the company's performance and answer questions from participants.
Last week, on Friday, Infosys shares closed at ₹1,448.85 apiece down by 1.79% on BSE. Infosys is the fourth largest company in India in terms of market share with a valuation of over ₹6.09 lakh crore. It is the second-largest IT firm after TCS.
Last week, on Friday, Infosys shares closed at ₹1,448.85 apiece down by 1.79% on BSE. Infosys is the fourth largest company in India in terms of market share with a valuation of over ₹6.09 lakh crore. It is the second-largest IT firm after TCS.
Peer TCS will announce its Q3 earnings on January 9th.
Peer TCS will announce its Q3 earnings on January 9th.
In its Q3FY23 preview report for the IT sector, Emkay Global on Infosys said, "We expect 0.8% QoQ USD revenue growth in Q3 after factoring in 20bps cross-currency headwinds. EBIT margin is expected to expand by ~20bps on account of operating efficiencies, pyramid rationalisation, subcontracting costs optimisation, and rupee depreciation."
In its Q3FY23 preview report for the IT sector, Emkay Global on Infosys said, "We expect 0.8% QoQ USD revenue growth in Q3 after factoring in 20bps cross-currency headwinds. EBIT margin is expected to expand by ~20bps on account of operating efficiencies, pyramid rationalisation, subcontracting costs optimisation, and rupee depreciation."
Among key monitorable for Infosys Q3 results as per the brokerage are:
Among key monitorable for Infosys Q3 results as per the brokerage are:
- FY23 guidance which Emkay expects the company to retain its 15-16% CC YoY revenue growth and 21-22% EBITM
- FY23 guidance which Emkay expects the company to retain its 15-16% CC YoY revenue growth and 21-22% EBITM
- Any delay/deferral/cancellation of projects due to macro uncertainties and high inflation
- Any delay/deferral/cancellation of projects due to macro uncertainties and high inflation
- Update on client conversations – impact from high energy prices, inflation, and potential economic slowdown/recession
- Update on client conversations – impact from high energy prices, inflation, and potential economic slowdown/recession
- Management commentary on --- CY23 IT budget; demand environment in BFSI, manufacturing, retail, and communications; pricing environment; deals pipeline, nature of deals – cost takeouts versus discretionary/transformational, the pace of decision making, and deal closure momentum.
- Management commentary on --- CY23 IT budget; demand environment in BFSI, manufacturing, retail, and communications; pricing environment; deals pipeline, nature of deals – cost takeouts versus discretionary/transformational, the pace of decision making, and deal closure momentum.
Emkay has suggested a 'Buy' on Infosys stock for a target price of ₹1,700 apiece.
Emkay has suggested a 'Buy' on Infosys stock for a target price of ₹1,700 apiece.
In Q2FY23, Infosys posted a consolidated net profit of ₹6,021 crore up by 11% yoy, while revenue from operations came in at ₹36,538 crore higher by 23.43% yoy. In the quarter, the company garnered strong Q2 performance with year-on-year growth at 18.8% and sequential growth at 4.0% in constant currency. Year-on-year growth was in double digits across all business segments in constant currency terms. Digital comprised 61.8% of overall revenues and grew at 31.2% in constant currency. The operating margin for the quarter increased sequentially by 140 bps to 21.5%. Large deal TCV for the quarter was robust at $2.7 billion, the highest in the last 7 quarters. Further, the company's attrition rate stood at 27.1% in Q2FY23 versus 28.4% in Q1FY23.
In Q2FY23, Infosys posted a consolidated net profit of ₹6,021 crore up by 11% yoy, while revenue from operations came in at ₹36,538 crore higher by 23.43% yoy. In the quarter, the company garnered strong Q2 performance with year-on-year growth at 18.8% and sequential growth at 4.0% in constant currency. Year-on-year growth was in double digits across all business segments in constant currency terms. Digital comprised 61.8% of overall revenues and grew at 31.2% in constant currency. The operating margin for the quarter increased sequentially by 140 bps to 21.5%. Large deal TCV for the quarter was robust at $2.7 billion, the highest in the last 7 quarters. Further, the company's attrition rate stood at 27.1% in Q2FY23 versus 28.4% in Q1FY23.
Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
Catch all the Corporate news
and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App
to get Daily Market Updates
& Live Business News
.