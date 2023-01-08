Infosys will be in focus in the trading sessions in the week ahead due to its announcement of third-quarter financial results for fiscal year FY23. On Sunday, the IT giant announced details of its Q3 results which will be announced on January 12, 2023. Infosys is expected to witness expansion in its EBIT margin during Q3FY23. FY23 guidance, large deal intake, and client conversations are some of the factors that will be keenly watched in Q3FY23.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}