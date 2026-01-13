Infosys Q3 preview | Can AI move the needle as demand stays uneven?
13 Jan 2026
As Salil Parekh marks eight years at the helm and Infosys heads into Q3 earnings, investors will track demand signals, AI monetization and margin pressures amid subdued tech spending.
BENGALURU: Infosys Ltd’s Salil Parekh completes eight years as chief executive this month, making him the second-longest serving chief executive at the Bengaluru-based company after co-founder N.R. Narayana Murthy, who led the firm for 21 years.
