Infosys Q3 preview | Can AI move the needle as demand stays uneven?

“Infosys has the highest exposure among its Indian IT peers to the US market which was impacted by uncertainty and volatility in 2025. Going forward, we expect macro-related uncertainty in the US to wane, which should improve decisions by US Inc. for IT budget expansions and discretionary spending," said HSBC analysts Yogesh Aggarwal, Prateek Maheshwari, and Sagar Desai, in a note dated 1 January.