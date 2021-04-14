Infosys: Employee attrition picked up in Q4 due to strong demand, says COO Rao

“I am very pleased with our performance this year and incredibly proud of our employees for the passion and commitment they displayed despite a very tough environment. We have crossed a milestone of ₹100,000 crore in revenue in FY21. Our intense focus on client relevance, growing our digital portfolio with differentiated capabilities like Infosys CobaltTM, and empowering employees have helped us emerge as a preferred ‘partner-of-choice’ for our global clients," said Salil Parekh, chief executive officer and managing director, Infosys.