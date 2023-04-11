Infosys Q4 preview: Revenue growth likely to be muted, result on 13 April. Key factors here2 min read . Updated: 11 Apr 2023, 04:22 PM IST
Infosys reported a 13.4 per cent rise in its consolidated net profit for the quarter ended December 2022 at ₹6,586 crore.
IT giant Infosys is set to announce its fourth quarterly earnings for FY23 on 13 April . Among the positives, Infosys is likely maintain its strong deal wins. However, Q4 is expected to be seasonally weak with broadly muted growth sequentially due softness in BFSI vertical (Europe BFS and US regional banks) and delay in contracting and project re-prioritisation, which in turn is impacted by weakening macros.
