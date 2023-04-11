IT giant Infosys is set to announce its fourth quarterly earnings for FY23 on 13 April . Among the positives, Infosys is likely maintain its strong deal wins. However, Q4 is expected to be seasonally weak with broadly muted growth sequentially due softness in BFSI vertical (Europe BFS and US regional banks) and delay in contracting and project re-prioritisation, which in turn is impacted by weakening macros.

