Infosys Q4 results 2026: Headcount falls by 8,400 even as operating profits jump 13.6% YoY

The headcount at IT services giant Infosys has fallen by 8,440 in the quarter ending 31 March 2026 when compared to the previous quarter, according the firm’s quarterly earnings report released on Thursday. The lion’s share of the trimmed workforce were software professionals, even as the Sales and Support team witnessed a miniscule addition.

Infosys headcount

The total headcount for Q4 of FY26 stood at 328,594. Meanwhile, the workforce has increased YoY for FY26 by 5,000 odd employees. The company’s last twelve-month (LTM) attrition rate has increased from 12.3% in Q3 to 12.6% in Q4 of FY26. Roughly 40% of the workforce is women.

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Reduced Headcount at Infosys Speaking at the company's earnings conference, Infosys CFO Jayesh Sanghrajka said, “Our headcount sequentially has gone down, but on a YoY basis it has gone up by 5,000 people. There’s always some quarterly seasonality. Headcount is a function of utilisation and the volumes we see. This quarter the volumes were softer, plus the freshers in the system had to be accounted for.”

Amongst peers, Tech Mahindra on Wednesday reported a fall in headcount by 1,993 in the January to March quarter. Meanwhile, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) reported a headcount increase of 2,356 in Q4, HCLTech added 802 employees and Wipro’s headcount marginally increased by 135 sequentially in Q4.

In January, Infosys committed to hiring 20,000 college graduates in an exclusive interview to Moneycontrol.

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Infosys Q4 Results Infosys, India's second-largest IT company in terms of market capitalisation, reported a 21% YoY rise in consolidated profit to ₹8,501 crore for the quarter ending 31 March. In the same quarter of the previous financial year, the company's profit was ₹7,033 crore.

In a statement, Infosys CEO and MD Salil Parekh said, “We delivered a resilient performance in FY 26 with growth of 3.1% with strong large deal wins of $14.9 billion, reflecting the robustness of our enterprise AI value proposition and market share gains in large transformation opportunities. The simplicity and strength of our AI services strategy across six areas is gaining traction in the market, further strengthened by strong ecosystem AI partnerships enabling clients to get value from AI.”