Infosys saw the number of approvals for new H-1B employment in the US surge more than eight times to 2,088 in fiscal year 2026, compared with 257 in FY25, according to federal immigration data cited in a report by The Dallas Express.

The increase comes as the US continues to debate the hiring of foreign workers and Texas prepares for a potential change in its H-1B policy. The state's incoming governor has indicated plans to roll back restrictions on visa sponsorship by government agencies and public universities.

Infosys was among several companies and institutions in Texas that recorded higher approvals for new H-1B employment in FY26 compared with the previous financial year.

However, the company's latest figure was still lower than the 2,489 approvals it received in FY24, the data showed.

How did other companies fare? Several other employers also reported an increase in approvals for new H-1B employment during FY26. KPMG's tally rose to 234 from 75 in FY25, while Texas Instruments recorded 125 approvals, up from 50. American Airlines also saw a smaller increase, with its approvals moving from 60 to 69.

The trend was different among some public institutions. UT Southwestern Medical Center recorded 102 approvals for new employment, down from 124 a year earlier. At Dallas Independent School District, the figure declined to 39 from 73. However, its approvals for continuing employment rose from 155 to 210.

These numbers cover two separate categories: new employment and continuing employment. The latter includes visa extensions and certain changes to existing employment arrangements, rather than appointments of new workers.

Why is Texas planning to change its H-1B policy? The increase in H-1B approvals coincides with a proposed change in Texas' rules governing the hiring of foreign workers by public institutions.

On January 27 this year, outgoing Governor Greg Abbott issued an order directing certain state agencies and public universities to seek written clearance from the Texas Workforce Commission before submitting new H-1B visa petitions. The policy was aimed at ensuring that qualified Texas residents received priority for positions funded by taxpayers.

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The restrictions are due to remain effective until May 31, 2027, unless the state withdraws them earlier.

Governor-elect Gina Hinojosa, however, has indicated that she plans to overturn the directive after assuming office on January 19, 2027. Speaking to The Texas Tribune in an interview published on November 18, she opposed imposing a blanket restriction on H-1B hiring, while recognising concerns over potential misuse of the programme.

She also highlighted recruitment challenges faced by public institutions, including school districts, which may struggle to find suitably qualified candidates locally.

Hinojosa has yet to outline the specific safeguards or reporting measures she would introduce in place of the current restrictions.

Do the Texas restrictions affect Infosys? Abbott's directive does not apply directly to private companies such as Infosys. Its scope is limited to specified state agencies and public higher-education institutions, which are required to obtain clearance before submitting new H-1B petitions.