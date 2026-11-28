Infosys saw the number of approvals for new H-1B employment in the US surge more than eight times to 2,088 in fiscal year 2026, compared with 257 in FY25, according to federal immigration data cited in a report by The Dallas Express.

Advertisement

The increase comes as the US continues to debate the hiring of foreign workers and Texas prepares for a potential change in its H-1B policy. The state's incoming governor has indicated plans to roll back restrictions on visa sponsorship by government agencies and public universities.

Infosys was among several companies and institutions in Texas that recorded higher approvals for new H-1B employment in FY26 compared with the previous financial year.

However, the company's latest figure was still lower than the 2,489 approvals it received in FY24, the data showed.

How did other companies fare? Several other employers also reported an increase in approvals for new H-1B employment during FY26. KPMG's tally rose to 234 from 75 in FY25, while Texas Instruments recorded 125 approvals, up from 50. American Airlines also saw a smaller increase, with its approvals moving from 60 to 69.

Advertisement

The trend was different among some public institutions. UT Southwestern Medical Center recorded 102 approvals for new employment, down from 124 a year earlier. At Dallas Independent School District, the figure declined to 39 from 73. However, its approvals for continuing employment rose from 155 to 210.

These numbers cover two separate categories: new employment and continuing employment. The latter includes visa extensions and certain changes to existing employment arrangements, rather than appointments of new workers.

Why is Texas planning to change its H-1B policy? The increase in H-1B approvals coincides with a proposed change in Texas' rules governing the hiring of foreign workers by public institutions.

On January 27 this year, outgoing Governor Greg Abbott issued an order directing certain state agencies and public universities to seek written clearance from the Texas Workforce Commission before submitting new H-1B visa petitions. The policy was aimed at ensuring that qualified Texas residents received priority for positions funded by taxpayers.

Advertisement

Also Read | Cognizant, Infosys eye GCC biz with divergent AI routes

The restrictions are due to remain effective until May 31, 2027, unless the state withdraws them earlier.

Governor-elect Gina Hinojosa, however, has indicated that she plans to overturn the directive after assuming office on January 19, 2027. Speaking to The Texas Tribune in an interview published on November 18, she opposed imposing a blanket restriction on H-1B hiring, while recognising concerns over potential misuse of the programme.

She also highlighted recruitment challenges faced by public institutions, including school districts, which may struggle to find suitably qualified candidates locally.

Hinojosa has yet to outline the specific safeguards or reporting measures she would introduce in place of the current restrictions.

Do the Texas restrictions affect Infosys? Abbott's directive does not apply directly to private companies such as Infosys. Its scope is limited to specified state agencies and public higher-education institutions, which are required to obtain clearance before submitting new H-1B petitions.

Advertisement

The USCIS employer database identifies Richardson, Texas, as the petitioner city for Infosys. However, this information alone does not indicate that every worker covered by the company's approved petitions is employed in Texas or in the Dallas-Fort Worth area.

About the Author Garvit Bhirani Garvit Bhirani is a journalist based in Gurugram. He is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint, where he covers national and international news s...Read More ✕ Garvit Bhirani



With a total of six years of experience in journalism, he has previously worked with Vaco Binary Semantics for Google, taking on the role of news curation lead, and reported from the field on health, education, and agriculture stories for 101reporters and News9. He has also served as a content editor for entertainment and news media organisations.



Garvit holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees in journalism and mass communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University and Gurugram University, respectively. During college days, he joined India’s only non-profit student journalism network, where he anchored daily news updates and produced his own weekly show called ‘Data Fix’.



He was selected for the YES Foundation Media for Social Change Fellowship in Delhi, the Talking Data to the Fourth Pillar residential workshop, and the VOICE Fellowship in Pune.



He holds certificates in COVID-19-verification reporting, data journalism, food & agriculture, tech policy, media literacy and countering misinformation, and tackling election disinformation courses from Thomson Foundation, IndiaSpend, The Dialogue, US Mission in India, and AFP.



He can be reached on Garvit Bhirani is a journalist based in Gurugram. He is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint, where he covers national and international news stories, focusing on accuracy and compelling storytelling for readers.With a total of six years of experience in journalism, he has previously worked with Vaco Binary Semantics for Google, taking on the role of news curation lead, and reported from the field on health, education, and agriculture stories for 101reporters and News9. He has also served as a content editor for entertainment and news media organisations.Garvit holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees in journalism and mass communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University and Gurugram University, respectively. During college days, he joined India’s only non-profit student journalism network, where he anchored daily news updates and produced his own weekly show called ‘Data Fix’.He was selected for the YES Foundation Media for Social Change Fellowship in Delhi, the Talking Data to the Fourth Pillar residential workshop, and the VOICE Fellowship in Pune.He holds certificates in COVID-19-verification reporting, data journalism, food & agriculture, tech policy, media literacy and countering misinformation, and tackling election disinformation courses from Thomson Foundation, IndiaSpend, The Dialogue, US Mission in India, and AFP.He can be reached on LinkedIn or on @garvitbhirani on X