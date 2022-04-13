Infosys records broad-based growth in Q4FY22. 10 key points

Infosys records broad-based growth in Q4FY22. 10 key points5 min read . 13 Apr 2022
- Infosys expects revenue growth of 13-15% in constant currency for the financial year FY23. While the operating margin is expected at 21-23% for the current fiscal.
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
IT major, Infosys recorded a 12% rise in consolidated net profit to ₹5,686 crore for the quarter ending March 2022 (Q4FY22) compared to ₹5,076 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal. In terms of the top-line front, the company posted a revenue of ₹32,276 crore in the quarter under review, rising by 23% yoy as against ₹26,311 crore a year ago same period. Infosys witnessed a broad-based performance across verticals supported by large deals.
IT major, Infosys recorded a 12% rise in consolidated net profit to ₹5,686 crore for the quarter ending March 2022 (Q4FY22) compared to ₹5,076 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal. In terms of the top-line front, the company posted a revenue of ₹32,276 crore in the quarter under review, rising by 23% yoy as against ₹26,311 crore a year ago same period. Infosys witnessed a broad-based performance across verticals supported by large deals.
Salil Parekh CEO and MD said, "Infosys delivered highest annual growth in a decade with broad-based performance driven by deeply differentiated digital and Infosys Cobalt led cloud capabilities, powered by ‘One Infosys’ approach. We continue to gain market share as a result of sustained clients’ confidence in our ability to successfully navigate their digital journeys."
Salil Parekh CEO and MD said, "Infosys delivered highest annual growth in a decade with broad-based performance driven by deeply differentiated digital and Infosys Cobalt led cloud capabilities, powered by ‘One Infosys’ approach. We continue to gain market share as a result of sustained clients’ confidence in our ability to successfully navigate their digital journeys."
Parekh added, "With the acceleration of digital disruptions across industries, we see immense potential to engage and partner with clients as they transform, adapt and thrive. We will scale talent globally, invest in employees and accelerate innovation and digital capabilities to capitalize on the expanding market opportunities."
Key highlights of Infosys' financial performance are:
1. FY23 growth guidance:
Infosys expects revenue growth of 13-15% in constant currency for the financial year FY23. While the operating margin is expected at 21-23% for the current fiscal.
2. Dividend:
For FY22, the Board has recommended a final dividend of ₹16 per share ($0.21 per ADS).
Together with the interim dividend of Rs15 per share already paid, the total dividend per share for FY22 will amount to ₹31 (app. $0.41 per ADS*) which is a 14.8% increase over FY21.
With this, the company has announced a total dividend of approximately ₹13,000 crore (approx. $1.74 billion) for FY22.
3. Client data:
The company added grossly 110 clients in the March 2022 quarter, while the active clients base stood at 1,741 in the quarter under review.
Infosys has 38 clients in the over 100 million dollar club, while 64 clients are in the over 50 million dollar club, 275 clients in the above 10 million dollar club, and 853 clients in the over 1 million dollar club.
Infosys' top 5 clients contributed 11.8% to the company's revenues in Q4FY22, while the top 10 clients contributed 19.4% to the revenues, and top 25 clients contributed 35.4% to the revenues.
4. IT services:
The company's onsite effort in Q4FY22 stood at 24% versus 23.8% of Q3FY22 and 24.3% in Q4FY21. While offshore efforts were at 76% against 76.2% in Q3FY22 and 75.7% in Q4FY21.
IT services utilization including trainees is at 80% in Q4FY22 versus 82.7% and 82.2% of Q3FY22 and Q4FY21. While excluding trainees, utilization was at 87% in Q4FY22 against 88.5% in Q3FY22 and 87.7% in Q4FY21.
5. Employees Metrics:
As of March 31, 2022, Infosys' total headcount stood at 3,14,015 employees rising from 2,92,067 employees in the previous quarter and 2,59,619 employees in the March quarter last year.
IT services voluntary attrition rate is at 27.7% higher compared to 25.5% in Q3FY22 and 10.9% in Q4FY21.
In consolidated terms, Infosys revenue per employee is $57.7k higher than $55.2k in Q4FY21 but broadly subdued from 57.9% of Q3FY22.
6. Cash flow:
As of March 2022, the company's free cash flow stood at ₹5,769 crore compared to ₹5,399 crore in Q3FY22 and ₹5,824 crore in Q4FY22. Consolidated cash and investments stood at ₹37,419 crore in Q4FY22 versus ₹31,813 crore in Q3FY22 and ₹38,660 crore in Q4FY21.
7. Business segments:
In Q4FY22, financial services biz constant currency revenue growth of 14.1 yoy, while retail growth stood at 16.5% yoy. Communications constant currency revenue growth was at 29.2% yoy, while Energy, Utilities, Resources & Services revenue growth was at 17.8% yoy. Manufacturing constant currency revenue growth was at 50.6 yoy, whereas hi-tech constant currency revenue growth of 20.9% yoy and life sciences growth stood at 16.2% yoy.
8. Geographical performance:
Revenue across client geography recorded double-digit growth in constant currency terms during Q4Y22. Revenue in North America recorded constant currency growth of 18.5% yoy, while Europe posted 28.3% yoy growth, India witnessed 29.5% yoy growth and Rest of the World posted 13.9% yoy growth.
9. FY22 performance in dollar terms:
Infosys revenue in constant currency terms grew by 19.7% yoy. While the company reported revenues of $16,311 million for the entire fiscal with a growth of 20.3% YoY. Digital revenues stood at 57.0% of total revenues, while constant currency growth was at 41.2% yoy.
The company delivered $16.3 billion in revenues with the highest annual growth in the last decade of 19.7% in constant currency with a robust operating margin of 23.0%. Growth was broad-based, supported by continued momentum in large deal wins with TCV of $9.5 billion. EPS grew by 15.2% in rupee terms. FCF crossed $3 billion for the year. Meanwhile, Q4 sequential growth was 1.2% in constant currency with an operating margin of 21.5%. TCV of large deal wins was $2.3 billion in Q4.
Operating margin at 23.0% in FY22, declining by 1.5% YoY.
Free cash flow stood at $3,055 million, a growth of 2.8% YoY. While free cash flow conversion stood at 102.9% of net profit.
10. Re-appointments:
The company's board of directors today approved the re-appointment of D. Sundaram as an Independent Director for the second term from July 14, 2022, to July 13, 2027, subject to shareholders’ approval.
Also, the company has re-appointed Deloitte Haskins & Sells, LLP, Chartered Accountants as the statutory auditors of the Company for another term of 5 consecutive years commencing from the financial year 2022-23 and ending with the financial year 2026-27.