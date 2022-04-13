Infosys records broad-based growth in Q4FY22. 10 key points

IT major, Infosys recorded a 12% rise in consolidated net profit to ₹5,686 crore for the quarter ending March 2022 (Q4FY22) compared to ₹5,076 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal. In terms of the top-line front, the company posted a revenue of ₹32,276 crore in the quarter under review, rising by 23% yoy as against ₹26,311 crore a year ago same period. Infosys witnessed a broad-based performance across verticals supported by large deals.

