Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >Companies >News >Infosys recruited over 19,000 graduates in India: Nandan Nilekani at 40th AGM

Infosys recruited over 19,000 graduates in India: Nandan Nilekani at 40th AGM

Premium
Nandan Nilekani noted that Infosys is well-positioned for another year of 'market-leading performance' in a post-pandemic, cloud-first digital era
1 min read . 06:33 PM IST Livemint, Edited By Mansi Jaswal ( with inputs from PTI )

  • Infosys also expanded the US hiring commitment to 25,000 by 2022 with an additional 12,000 new American jobs across a variety of roles
  • Infosys has expanded its financial commitment towards COVID-19 relief to 200 crore, Nilekani said

Infosys Chairman Nandan Nilekani on Saturday said the IT major recruited 19,230 graduates in India and 1,941 – both graduates and associate degree holders – outside India to serve clients' growing demand for digital acceleration.

Infosys Chairman Nandan Nilekani on Saturday said the IT major recruited 19,230 graduates in India and 1,941 – both graduates and associate degree holders – outside India to serve clients' growing demand for digital acceleration.

Infosys also expanded the US hiring commitment to 25,000 by 2022 with an additional 12,000 new American jobs across a variety of roles, Nilekani added.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All

Infosys also expanded the US hiring commitment to 25,000 by 2022 with an additional 12,000 new American jobs across a variety of roles, Nilekani added.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

Speaking at the company's 40th annual general meeting, Nilekani noted that Infosys is well-positioned for another year of "market-leading performance" in a post-pandemic, cloud-first digital era.

On its Canada business, the Infosys chairman said: "We also committed to double Infosys' Canadian workforce to 4,000 employees by 2023". In the UK, Infosys announced plans to create 1,000 digital jobs to fuel post-pandemic growth, Nilekani added.

Infosys had industry-leading, healthy revenue growth at 5% in constant currency, totaling $13.6 billion in 2020-21, the 66-year-old business tycoon said.

"While a challenging 2020 has ushered in 2021 fraught with uncertainty, one thing is evident: Infosys is well-positioned for another year of market-leading performance in a post-pandemic, oud-first, distinctly digital era. The dramatic shift to living and working online has altered the entire business landscape in irrevocable ways," he noted.

On Covid relief measures, the Aadhaar architect said Infosys has expanded its financial commitment towards COVID-19 relief to 200 crore, supporting community efforts in the country.

"For employees and their families in India, the company has set up vaccination centres at its campuses and COVID-19 care centres across locations; collaborated with hospitals and ambulance services; facilitated access to oxygen and medicines; and deepened employee support," Infosys chairman highlighted during the AGM.

"Globally, we implemented more than 900 employee wellbeing initiatives to help them better manage these trying times," he said.

(With PTI inputs)

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!