BENGALURU: Infosys Ltd has cut its carbon emissions by nearly 46% in FY21 mainly through the successful enablement of work-from-home, the company said in its Environmental Social and Governance (ESG) report 2020-21.

“Enabling work from home effectively has helped bring down our overall Scope 1, 2 and 3 emissions by about 46%, while paving the way for a hybrid workplace of the future. With most employees working from home, we moved towards a revenue-based intensity tracking for our environmental KPIs (key performance indicators) as opposed to the conventional employee-based intensity," Infosys said.

Of the total carbon emissions of 290,865 tonnes in FY21, Infosys attributed 41.4% to capital goods, 23.5% to global energy consumption, and 22.1% to work-from-home.

Infosys said its ongoing efforts related to ESG has helped the company in remaining carbon neutral for fiscal 2021, for the second year in a row.

“In fiscal 2021, about 50% of our electricity consumption in India was met through renewable energy sources. Till date, we invested in 60 MW of solar photovoltaic (PV) capacity," Infosys chief executive Salil Parekh said in a letter to shareholders.

Infosys turned carbon neutral in 2020, 30 years ahead of 2050, the timeline set by the Paris Agreement. “More recently, we also formed an ESG Committee of the board to guide the board in discharging its oversight responsibility on matters related to organization-wide ESG initiatives, priorities, and best practices," Parekh said.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.