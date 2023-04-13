Infosys returns 86% of free cash flow to shareholders in FY23 including dividend payout, buyback2 min read . Updated: 13 Apr 2023, 06:46 PM IST
- Infosys said, including the recently concluded buyback and final dividend for FY23, the company has returned approximately 86% of Free Cash Flow to shareholders under the current capital allocation policy.
Infosys has returned 86% of free cash flow to shareholders in the fiscal year FY23. This included dividend payout and buyback program as well. The company's free cash generation stood strong led by robust collections in Q4. These are done under the Infosys capital allocation policy.
