Infosys rolls out ‘system intervention’ to ensure minimum 10-day work from office per month: Report

Infosys has told its technology workforce to comply with its mandate to work 10 days a month from office, in a bid to get more people back onto the campus. According to a report by Economic Times, India’s second largest software services company informed the latest system intervention mandate in an email addressed to employees.

The report said that the functional heads at the Bengaluru-headquartered company informed their teammates to limit the number of work-from-home days that they apply for, effective March 10, people privy to the development told ET.

Advertisement

“To support this, starting March 10, 2025, system interventions will be implemented to limit the number of work-from-home days that can be applied each month. These measures are designed to ensure compliance with the new hybrid work requirements while maintaining flexibility for employees,” said the email seen by Economic Times.

Last month, it was reported that Infosys had begun implementing employee salary hikes. According to a report by Moneycontrol, the software services company started implementing the wage hikes on February 24, 2025. On average, the salary hikes for most of the employees at Infosys range from 5-8 per cent.

According to reports, Infosys employs over 3.23 lakh professionals and last implemented the salary hikes in November 2023. "Broadly, the comp (annual salary increment) that we are expecting is 6-8 per cent in India, and the overseas comps will be in line with the earlier comp reviews," Infosys’ Chief Financial Officer Jayesh Sanghrajka said while addressing the press after declaring the third quarter results ending December 31, 2024 (Q3FY25).

Advertisement

Infosys Q3 Results On January 16, the Sahil Parekh-led tech giant reported a rise of 11.4 per cent in net profit at ₹6,806 crore in the October-December quarter of FY25, compared to ₹6,106 crore in the year-ago period. Revenue for the quarter under review came at ₹41,764 crore, up 7.6 per cent year-on-year (YoY).

Revenue in constant currency (CC) terms rose 6.1 per cent YoY and declined by 1.7 per cent sequentially. Improved demand from US clients helped all business segments at Infosys post higher growth, with its mainstay financial services arm notching 6.1 per cent revenue growth. Large order bookings, or deals over $50 million, stood at $2.5 billion during the quarter, versus $2.4 billion in the previous quarter and $3.2 billion in the year-ago period.

Advertisement

Revenue rose 7.6 per cent to ₹41,764 crore. Infosys raised its full-year revenue growth forecast to 4.5-5 per cent from 3.75-4.5 per cent earlier. Parekh said: “Our strong revenue growth sequentially in a seasonally weak quarter and broad-based year-on-year growth, along with robust operating parameters and margins, is a clear reflection of the success of differentiated digital offerings, market positioning and key strategic initiatives.”