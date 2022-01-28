BANGALORE : Infosys and Safe Security have entered in collaboration to get an enterprise-wide view of overall cyber risks and predict breaches. Safe Security’s SaaS platform SAFE will work as the tool to anticipate the potential financial impact of each cyberattack before it occurs.

“Combined with SAFE’s unique capabilities of measuring, mitigating and managing cyber risks and Infosys’ expertise in delivering seamless customer service through automation, innovation, and efficiency, we are bringing a powerful and 360-degree cyber risk management solution to the market," Safe Security founder Saket Modi said in a statement.

The collaboration will help accelerate the adoption of predictive risk quantification solutions, the statement read.

Currently, organisations tend to invest in cybersecurity products and services based on their cyber risk maturity and not by having a complete understanding of their overall threats. The partnership will give new insights into the overall performance of risk management leaders’ cybersecurity investments so that they can prioritise those that maximise security.

Vishal Salvi, Chief Information Security Officer at Infosys said, “Safe Security is an ideal partner to bring even greater insights to our customers to manage their cyber risks. Customers will now be able to identify the most critical gaps, prioritise them and plan accurate remediation."

