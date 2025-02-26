Infosys salary hike: India’s second-largest information technology (IT) services company, Infosys, has began implementing salary hikes for employees. According to a report by news website Moneycontrol, the IT company started the process from February 24. On an average, the salary hikes range from 5-8 per cent for most employees.

According to the report, exceptional performers received salary hikes of about 10-12 per cent. The Bengaluru-based company classifies performance into four categories: outstanding, commendable, met expectations, and needs improvement. Salary hikes have been rolled out to employees in band JL6 and below, effective from April 1.

Infosys employs over 3.23 lakh professionals and last implemented salary hikes in November 2023. "Broadly, the comp (annual salary increment) that we are expecting is 6-8 per cent in India, and the overseas comps will be in line with the earlier comp reviews," Infosys’ Chief Financial Officer Jayesh Sanghrajka said while addressing the press after declaring the third quarter results ending December 31, 2024 (Q3FY25).

Infosys Q3 Results On January 16, the Sahil Parekh-led tech giant reported a rise of 11.4 per cent in net profit at ₹6,806 crore in the December quarter of FY25, compared to ₹6,106 crore in the year-ago period. The revenue for the quarter under review came at ₹41,764 crore, up 7.6 per cent year-on-year (YoY). The revenue in constant currency (CC) terms, rose 6.1 per cent YoY and declined by 1.7 per cent sequentially.

Improved demand from US clients helped all eight business segments at Infosys post higher growth, with its mainstay financial services arm notching 6.1 per cent revenue growth. Large order bookings, or deals over $50 million, stood at $2.5 billion during the quarter, versus $2.4 billion in the previous quarter and $3.2 billion in the year-ago period.