Infosys salary hike: IT major gives BIG update on increments to employees; to hire 20,000+ freshers in FY26

Infosys salary hike: Infosys on Thursday shared a big update on its wage hike for employees. Speaking at a press conference, the IT major's Chief Financial Officer Jayesh Sanghrajka said a large part of Infosys salary hikes were rolled out in January and the remaining portion will be rolled out from April 1.

“We are on track on wages. A large part of wage increments were rolled out in January and the balance is rolled out which is effective from April 1,” Sanghrajka said talking to the media during its Q4FY25 press conference.

Last month, a report said that Infosys had begun implementing employee salary hikes on February 24. As per the report, the salary hikes for most of the employees at Infosys range from 5-8 per cent on an average. This was lower than other years.

The top performers received 10-12 per cent salary hikes, according to the report. The Bengaluru-based IT major classifies employees' performance into four categories – outstanding, commendable, met expectations, and needs improvement.

Infosys hiring outlook Talking at the press conference, Infosys CFO Jayesh Sanghrajka revealed that India's second-largest IT firm plans to hire more than 20,000 freshers in FY26.

“In terms of hiring, we are expecting to hire 20,000-plus freshers,” he said.

The company came into news earlier this year for laying off 400 trainees after they failed evaluation tests in three consecutive attempts. These 400 trainees comprised approximately half of the new joiners onboarded in October 2024.

Infosys had said it planned to hire up to 20,000 freshers in FY25, a lower aim than FY26.

The company employs over 3.23 lakh professionals. In the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2025, Infosys reported a headcount increase of 199 employees.

During FY25, Infosys hired 6,388 employees, bringing its total workforce to 323,578. This was up from 317,240 the previous financial year.

Infosys attrition rate was reported at 14.1 per cent in Q4 on YoY basis, up from 13.7 per cent in Q3.

Infosys Q4 result Infosys on Thursday reported an 11.7 per cent decline in consolidated net profit to ₹7,033 crore for the March quarter. In the same quarter last year, the IT major's profit was pegged at ₹7,969 crore.

The company has exceeded its guidance for the full fiscal year. Infosys had raised the 2024-25 fiscal year revenue guidance to 4.5-5 per cent, up from 3.75-4.50 per cent.