Infosys salary hike: IT major says second phase already rolled out, ‘next one we'll have to…’

Infosys salary hike: India's second-largest IT company, Infosys, which recently implemented a wage hike, has not yet decided on the next pay hike for its employees, a top company executive said on Wednesday, 22 July 2025.

Jayesh Sanghrajka, Infosys's Chief Financial Officer (CFO), said that the company paid a “higher” variable pay component to its employees in the quarter. Having done a wage hike months ago, they have yet to decide when to have the next one.

“In the margin of this quarter, we had 100 basis points of impact on account of wage hike as well as the higher variable pay that we paid to our employees this quarter, so that's already done. Having done the wage hike very recently, you know, next one we'll have to decide when,” said the CFO.

Shedding some light on the history of wage hikes this year, Infosys' CFO said that the company implemented the first part of its salary hikes effective January 2025, and the second was rolled out effective 1 April 2025.

“We did a wage hike already. First part of our hikes was effective January 2025; the second phase is already rolled out, effective 1 April 2025, and the impact of that is already baked in,” said Sanghrajka in the press conference after the company's April-June quarter results announcement.

Infosys Attrition Rate Infosys' voluntary attrition rate increased by 30 basis points to 14.4% in June 2025, compared to the 14.1% level in March 2025. The attrition rate jumped 170 basis points to its current levels when compared on a year-on-year (YoY) basis from 12.7% in June 2024.

The voluntary attrition rate is a metric which shows the number of employees who chose to leave the company, based on a trailing twelve-month (LTM) basis.

According to Mint's separate report, the company's total headcount was 323,788 employees as of 30 June 2025, compared to 323,578 employees at the end of March 2025 and 315,332 employees in June 2024. On a year-over-year basis, the IT major added 8,456 employees to the company.

“If you look at our hiring numbers, our overall headcount has remained constant at this point in time, and our utilisation is at its peak at 85%. So, we will continue hiring. We expect to continue hiring in line with what we announced at the beginning of the year, so there's no change there,” said Jayesh Sanghrajka, Infosys' Chief Financial Officer.

Infosys Q1 Results Infosys on Wednesday, 23 June 2025, posted a 9% rise in its consolidated net profits to ₹6,921 crore for the April-June quarter of the financial year 2025-26, compared to ₹6,368 crore in the same period a year ago. However, on a sequential basis, the company's net profits dropped 1.6%.

The IT major's revenue from core operations rose by 7.5% to ₹42,279 crore in the first quarter of the financial year ended 2025-26, supported by consistent deal momentum and sustained demand for digital transformation services from global clients.

The company also revised its 2025-26 fiscal year constant currency revenue growth guidance, raising the lower end to 1%, while retaining the upper end at 3%.

