Asia’s second largest IT services provider Infosys Ltd on Friday said it is not aware of any additional complaints against the company’s management over alleged accounting malpractices. The clarification comes following reports of a fresh class action lawsuit filed against the firm.

“The company is aware of several media stories referencing an additional securities class action lawsuit against Infosys. The company is not aware of any additional complaints, other than the initial complaint, which was disclosed on 24 October 2019," the company said in a regulatory filing.

Schall Law Firm, a shareholder rights’ litigation firm based in Los Angeles announced that it had filed a class action lawsuit against Infosys, which made false and misleading statements to the market and used improper recognition of revenue to boost short-term profits.

“The company notes that it is not uncommon for plaintiffs’ lawyers to issue press releases or other media communications asking potential plaintiffs to contact them in order to apply for lead plaintiff status in an existing lawsuit. It appears that the press communications by Schall Law Firm is soliciting potential lead plaintiff applicants," Infosys said.

In October, an anonymous employees’ group from the company had accused the management, mainly chief executive officer Salil Parekh and chief financial officer Nilanjan Roy of alleged unethical accounting practices to shore up revenue and profit, and lapses in corporate governance.

In response to the allegations, chairman Nandan Nilekani had said the company will take necessary steps if investigation into whistleblower complaints substantiates claims of corporate misgovernance, adding that the firm has responded responsibly and complied with applicable laws and past practices.

“…Infosys is committed to defining and following highest corporate governance standards," Nilekani had told analysts in a conference call, allaying their concerns.

Nilekani said the company could not give a timeline on when the investigation will close, but a summary of the ongoing investigation will be provided after it is completed.