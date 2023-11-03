Infosys subsidiary hit by cyber security attack; investigation launched to identify overall impact
Infosys said it is working with a cyber security company to resolve the issue and that it had launched an investigation to identify the potential impact on systems and data.
Infosys said on Friday, November 3, that its US unit, Infosys McCamish Systems, was impacted by a cyber security event, resulting in the non-availability of certain applications and systems.
