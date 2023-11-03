comScore
Active Stocks
Fri Nov 03 2023 15:59:25
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 117.3 -0.72%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 647.8 1.73%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 578.15 1.09%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,483.55 0.45%
  1. Reliance Industries share price
  2. 2,319.05 -0.03%
Business News/ Companies / News/  Infosys subsidiary hit by cyber security attack; investigation launched to identify overall impact
Back Back

Infosys subsidiary hit by cyber security attack; investigation launched to identify overall impact

 Livemint

Infosys said it is working with a cyber security company to resolve the issue and that it had launched an investigation to identify the potential impact on systems and data.

FILE PHOTO: The Infosys logo is seen at the SIBOS banking and financial conference in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. REUTERS/Chris Helgren/File Photo (REUTERS)Premium
FILE PHOTO: The Infosys logo is seen at the SIBOS banking and financial conference in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. REUTERS/Chris Helgren/File Photo (REUTERS)

Infosys said on Friday, November 3, that its US unit, Infosys McCamish Systems, was impacted by a cyber security event, resulting in the non-availability of certain applications and systems.

The company said it is working with a cyber security company to resolve the issue and that it had launched an investigation to identify the potential impact on systems and data.

 

 

MORE TO COME

Milestone Alert!
Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
More Less
Updated: 03 Nov 2023, 05:18 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App