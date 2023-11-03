Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.

Stay ahead with India’s
leading business news app

DownloadApp
e-paper Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ Companies / News/  Infosys subsidiary hit by cyber security attack; investigation launched to identify overall impact

Infosys subsidiary hit by cyber security attack; investigation launched to identify overall impact

Livemint

  • Infosys said it is working with a cyber security company to resolve the issue and that it had launched an investigation to identify the potential impact on systems and data.

FILE PHOTO: The Infosys logo is seen at the SIBOS banking and financial conference in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. REUTERS/Chris Helgren/File Photo

Infosys said on Friday, November 3, that its US unit, Infosys McCamish Systems, was impacted by a cyber security event, resulting in the non-availability of certain applications and systems.

The company said it is working with a cyber security company to resolve the issue and that it had launched an investigation to identify the potential impact on systems and data.

MORE TO COME

Milestone Alert!
Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
Updated: 03 Nov 2023, 05:18 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.