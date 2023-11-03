Infosys said on Friday, November 3, that its US unit, Infosys McCamish Systems, was impacted by a cyber security event, resulting in the non-availability of certain applications and systems. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The company said it is working with a cyber security company to resolve the issue and that it had launched an investigation to identify the potential impact on systems and data.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

MORE TO COME

Milestone Alert!Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.