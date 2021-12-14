Infosys on Tuesday announced that it has been selected by Finnish pharmaceutical company Orion Corporation to holistically transform its enterprise resource planning (ERP), planning platforms, enhance employee experience, and drive business value realisation.

Finnish pharmaceutical company, Orion develops, manufactures and markets human and veterinary pharmaceuticals and active pharmaceutical ingredients.

Bengaluru-headquartered Infosys said it will adopt standardised best SAP practices to enable end-to-end visibility across Orion's operations, informed decision making, and reduce business operations cost through AI, ML, and robotic process automation.

President and CEO, Orion Corporation, Timo Lappalainen, said, "at Orion we are pleased to partner with Infosys to develop our operations by transforming our processes and core platforms like ERP. In selecting our partner, we valued Infosys’ strong track record implementing Life Sciences best practices, focus on business value realization and proven delivery capability. We look forward to co-operating with Infosys and leveraging the results of our partnership to support the well-being of our customers."

Mohit Joshi, President, Infosys said, “we bring in an innovative hybrid agile approach to not just holistically transform Orion’s ERP and planning platforms, but to focus on the 'build' or ‘realization’ phases of the project lifecycle."

"This engagement reflects the strong core functional and technical capabilities of our Enterprise Application Services SAP unit to drive exceptional operational excellence, employee experience, and tangible business value," Joshi added.

Infosys was chosen to assist Orion on this transformation journey for its collaborative and transparent approach, demonstrated SAP capabilities, proven track record in the Life Sciences industry, and ability to deliver tangible business value, the company release stated.

The digital services and consulting, Infosys has over four decades of experience in managing the systems and workings of global enterprises, expertly navigating the digital journey. The company release stated, “we do it by enabling the enterprise with an AI-powered core that helps prioritize the execution of change. We also empower the business with agile digital at scale to deliver unprecedented levels of performance and customer delight."

