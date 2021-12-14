Infosys selected by Orion Corporation to transform its ERP, Planning platforms.

President and CEO, Orion Corporation, Timo Lappalainen, said, "at Orion we are pleased to partner with Infosys to develop our operations by transforming our processes and core platforms like ERP. In selecting our partner, we valued Infosys’ strong track record implementing Life Sciences best practices, focus on business value realization and proven delivery capability. We look forward to co-operating with Infosys and leveraging the results of our partnership to support the well-being of our customers."