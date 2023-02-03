Infosys set to pip Cognizant to become 2nd-largest IT services firm
Cognizant, which sacked chief executive Brian Humphries and entrusted S. Ravi Kumar as his successor last month, expects revenue in the first quarter to be between $4.71 billion and $4.76 billion
Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. saw its revenue slip sequentially in the October-December period and forecast business to fall further in the January-March period, helping Infosys Ltd race past the Nasdaq-listed technology firm to become the second-largest homegrown IT services firm. Cognizant, which sacked chief executive Brian Humphries and entrusted S Ravi Kumar as his successor last month, expects revenue in the first quarter to be between $4.71 billion and $4.76 billion.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×