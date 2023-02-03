Infosys set to pip Cognizant to become 2nd-largest IT services firm

A Bloomberg poll of 18 analysts expects Infosys to report $4.78 billion in revenue in the quarter ended March 2023, which will be more than Cognizant’s upper-end of $4.76 billion in revenue in the same period. Mint reported in January last year that Infosys could pip Cognizant before March 2023, almost a decade after Cognizant raced past Infosys to become the second-largest IT company, behind Tata Consultancy Services Ltd, in the April-June period of 2012 when Cognizant ended with $1.79 billion in revenue against $1.75 billion in revenue reported by Infosys.