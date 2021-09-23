Infosys on Thursday shared further updates on the progress it is making on the Income Tax E-Filing Portal. Over the last few weeks, the portal has seen steady increase in usage with taxpayers’ concerns being progressively addressed, the IT company informed.

Thus far, Infosys shared that over 3 crore taxpayers have logged into the portal and successfully completed various transactions. It added that the I-T portal is facilitating over 2.5 lakh returns filing on a daily basis and ITR 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, and 7 are now available for filing. A majority of the statutory forms have also been made available online.

Several critical statutory forms like 15G, 15H, EQ1, 10A, 10E, 10IE, DTVSV, 15CA, 15CB, 35 as well as TDS Returns are being filed in large numbers. More than 11.5 lakh statutory forms and over 8 lakh TDS returns have already been filed. Taxpayer services such as e-proceedings, response to notices and demands, e-PAN services, DSC registrations, and functionality for legal heir, have also been enabled.

The new e-filing portal, www.incometax.gov.in, which was launched in June, had a bumpy start since the day of its launch, with taxpayers and professionals reporting glitches and difficulties in its functioning. Infosys, which was given the contract to develop the portal, was asked by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to fix the glitches by September 15.

“Even as the portal makes sustained progress with crores of taxpayers successfully performing transactions, the company acknowledges the difficulties some users continue to experience and is working expeditiously, in collaboration with the Income Tax Department, to further streamline end-user experience," the company said in an exchange filing today.

During the month of September, on average, more than 15 lakh unique taxpayers have logged into the portal, daily, and over 1.5 crore returns have been filed till date. Over 85 percent of taxpayers who have filed their returns have also completed their e-verification, largely through Aadhaar OTP authentication, the IT major further informed.

