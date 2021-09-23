Infosys shares updates on progress made on Income Tax portal

Thus far, Infosys shared that over 3 crore taxpayers have logged into the portal and successfully completed various transactions. It added that the I-T portal is facilitating over 2.5 lakh returns filing on a daily basis and ITR 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, and 7 are now available for filing. A majority of the statutory forms have also been made available online.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}