Infosys signs $1.64 billion deal with Liberty Global to scale digital platforms2 min read 15 Aug 2023, 01:22 PM IST
Infosys and Liberty have expanded strategic collaboration to bring AI-powered digital entertainment to customers worldwide and drive significant efficiencies on technology costs.
Infosys, the second-largest IT services company in India, and Liberty Global have signed an initial five-year agreement worth 1.5 billion euros ($1.64 billion) to evolve and scale the communications firm's digital entertainment and connectivity platforms.
