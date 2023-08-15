Infosys, the second-largest IT services company in India, and Liberty Global have signed an initial five-year agreement worth 1.5 billion euros ($1.64 billion) to evolve and scale the communications firm's digital entertainment and connectivity platforms.

The companies have entered into an initial 5-year agreement, with an option to extend to 8 years and beyond. Infosys will provide services to Liberty Global estimated at 1.5 billion euros over the initial 5-year term and at 2.3 billion euros if the contract is extended to 8 years, the companies said in a joint statement on Tuesday.

The collaboration allows Liberty Global to realize run-rate savings in excess of 100 million euros per annum, inclusive of other savings and technology investments, it added.

Building on their existing multi-year collaboration which has successfully supported Liberty Global's technology services platforms since February 2020, the companies will significantly expand the program, with Infosys taking over build and operations of Liberty Global's Horizon entertainment and connectivity platforms.

“We are excited to bring Infosys Topaz™ to enable transformative AI-first capabilities to complement the cloud-first digital foundation we have laid for Liberty Global using Infosys Cobalt. This will unveil a new chapter in our joint journey of innovation as we reimagine entertainment and the connectivity experience for millions of global consumers," said Salil Parekh, CEO & MD, Infosys.

Additionally, Liberty Global is licensing these platforms to Infosys so the digital services provider can offer best-in-class services to new operators and new markets outside the Liberty Global family. This will potentially enable millions of new customers, around the world, to experience next-generation digital entertainment and connectivity services through Horizon for the first time.

Liberty Global will continue to control product roadmaps and retain all intellectual property for the Horizon entertainment and connectivity platforms, as per the release.

The expanded collaboration will additionally create exciting career opportunities for more than 400 Liberty Global employees joining Infosys, who will benefit from its global scale and reach. Under the terms of the business arrangements, senior executives and technology teams from Liberty Global's Product, Technology Development Service Delivery Group, Network & Shared Operations and Security Groups will transition to Infosys.

They will benefit from global business exposure, scale, and wider career advancement opportunities. They will also play an important role in shaping the future of Infosys' communications, media and entertainment business and add significantly to its engineering capabilities, the release added.

On Monday, Infosys share price ended 1.58% higher at ₹1,393.65 apiece on the BSE.