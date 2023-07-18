Infosys signs $2 billion AI deal with existing strategic client. Details here

Infosys signs $2 billion AI deal with existing strategic client. Details here1 min read 18 Jul 2023, 08:00 AM IST
Infosys has signed a framework agreement with a strategic client to provide AI and automation-led development, modernization, and maintenance services, with a target client spend of $2 billion over the next five years.
Technology services provider Infosys has announced entering into a framework agreement with one of its existing strategic clients in order to provide artificial intelligence and automation-led development.
