BENGALURU : Infosys Ltd said on Tuesday it has signed a new minimum three-year contract with UCAS, the admissions service for UK higher education.

UCAS and Infosys have been in a technology partnership since 2015 but the new contract represents a "major step change in the relationship, focusing on delivering seamless customer service experiences through greater automation, innovation and efficiency", Infosys said.

UCAS provides vital admissions and information services to students, schools, advisers, and higher education providers, offering over 30,000 courses to prospective applicants each year. The service delivers the single biggest infrastructure event within the UK education sector annually on results days every August. UCAS supports approximately 700,000 applicants every year– with 60,000 more this year than in 2020, and current predictions suggesting there will be 1 million applicants to higher education in the UK by 2025.

As part of the new agreement, Infosys will provide a wide range of digital services that will enable UCAS to further develop the capabilities that connect learners to universities, awarding bodies, schools, and other organizations.

Infosys said it will continue to concentrate on helping UCAS achieve its ambitious targets on lowering costs, optimizing, and enhancing services for students, delivering more robust security, and providing business-as-usual (BAU) services between legacy and new digital systems.

The renewed contract with Infosys is expected to help UCAS cater to the growing demand from mature students and overseas applicants.

“In the next three years, we will continue to bring together industry leading capabilities, ecosystems and talent to deliver new experiences that reflect the growing expectations and changing dynamics in the higher education sector," said Ashiss Kumar Dash, executive vice president and Segment Head - services, utilities, resources, energy at Infosys.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.