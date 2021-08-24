Infosys signs three-year technology contract with UCAS

UCAS provides vital admissions and information services to students, schools, advisers, and higher education providers, offering over 30,000 courses to prospective applicants each year. The service delivers the single biggest infrastructure event within the UK education sector annually on results days every August. UCAS supports approximately 700,000 applicants every year– with 60,000 more this year than in 2020, and current predictions suggesting there will be 1 million applicants to higher education in the UK by 2025.