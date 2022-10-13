Infosys supports 'gig' projects for employees, but not dual employment

India's second-largest IT services company, Infosys Ltd on Thursday weighed into the issue of moonlighting, that has created quite a stir in the industry, and said the company has to let go some of its employees over dual employment.
Put simply, moonlighting refers to employees taking up side gigs to work on more than one job at a time.
During the Q2 earnings briefing, Infosys CEO and MD Salil Parekh said, "To be clear, we do not support dual employment." He added, “We have found in the past 12 months of the employees who are doing blatant work in two different companies where and there's confidentiality issues, we have let go of them."
“One of the things that our company is always focused on is making sure that we have a real attention to learning opportunities and just generally opportunities for all of our employees. And we've always encouraged our employees who have that sort of a mindset within the company," the Infosys management said.
Infy on ‘gig’ opportunity
Further, the company said that a platform, called "Accelerate", a gig opportunity within the organisation, has been set up.
“Within the company, we've set up over the last several years, not now not last week, or last several years, a platform which we call accelerate to which employees can look at what we call it totally gig work, different projects outside of their main work. Outside of the main work on an average quarter over 4,000 people apply for this, about 600 are selected. It's something that is active in the company," the management said.
On on certain gig projects, Infosys stated, “We support the aspirations of our employees to learn beyond their work. We will support them to work on certain gig projects after prior approval of the managers. We're also developing more comprehensive policies for that, while ensuring contractual and confidentiality commitments are fully respected."
Infosys hikes sales outlook
Infosys has raised its annual sales forecast, defying fears that a global economic slowdown would push clients at the outsourcing giant to cut back on tech spending.
The Bengaluru-headquartered firm said it expected revenue to grow between 15% to 16% in the year to March next year. Analysts had projected 19% revenue growth on average.
The IT major posted an 11% year-on-year rise in consolidated net profit to ₹6,021 crore for the quarter ending September, and also announced a share buyback programme worth ₹9,300 crore.
Infosys will also pay an interim dividend totalling ₹6,940 crore to its shareholders.
