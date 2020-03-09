Infosys terminates 3 employees for alleged involvement in bribery

Bengaluru-based IT major Infosys Ltd said it has completed a “thorough internal investigation" and terminated the three employees who had been arrested for allegedly accepting bribes to expedite tax refunds.

“Infosys is aware of the allegations against certain employees who have been found violating the company’s policies. The employees have been terminated, after a thorough internal investigation," Infosys said in a statement.

Infosys further stated that “it takes any breach of its policies and code of conduct seriously and we are fully cooperating with the authorities."

Three Infosys employees, attached to the Income Tax department's Centralised Processing Centre (CPC) in Bengaluru, were arrested for allegedly taking bribes from taxpayers for speedy processing of their refund, police said on Sunday.

According to police, the key accused among the three was attached to the CPC's data division and had demanded and collected money through his friends from some major taxpayers with whom he had contact over phone for processing their I-T refund claims at the earliest. He would allegedly charge them 4% of the refund money as his commission, they added.

Recently, one of the taxpayers refused to pay the money and shared the audio recording of the conversations between him and the accused with Income Tax officials who held an internal enquiry and then approached the police.

(PTI contributed to this story)

Share Via