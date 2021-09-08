IT giant Infosys and The Economist Group, a leading global media firm, on Wednesday announced a new strategic partnership designed to enable and accelerate sustainability solutions and drive world-changing impact through a new business-to-business model.

The first phase of the strategic, multi-year partnership will be announced and launched in October this year. It will combine Infosys' groundbreaking digital services and capabilities with the strength and depth of The Economist Group's global policy research, insights and events expertise.

“By leveraging their collective strengths as two organisations with a shared commitment to sustainable business practices, the partnership will see The Economist Group and Infosys advance sustainability dialogue and inspire action towards creating a better, more sustainable world," Infosys said in a regulatory filing.

With less than ten years to deliver on the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, businesses and institutions must take the lead in balancing our human aspirations with the planet's ability to sustain them, it added.

This aspiration has driven Infosys and The Economist Group to join forces to create the necessary climate for change. This initiative is designed to unlock the long-term thinking of businesses and other institutions, combining insights, innovation and influence, to address the most challenging sustainability issues facing our planet today.

Lara Boro, CEO, The Economist Group, said, "A sustainable future will depend on creative collaboration. This exciting partnership with Infosys shows how pooling strengths can accelerate innovation and amplify impact in the pursuit of progress."

Salil Parekh, CEO, Infosys, emphasized, "At Infosys, our focus is to serve the preservation of our planet by shaping sustainability solutions which are driven by insights that inform, experiences that immerse, and platforms that drive action. We take great pride in leveraging the power of digital technologies to drive global business transformation. As a digital innovation partner, we are delighted to catalyze progress by supporting The Economist Group to enable global sustainability stakeholders and accelerate the agenda for global businesses towards a better, greener future."

