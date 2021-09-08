Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >Companies >News >Infosys, The Economist Group announce new strategic partnership around sustainability

Infosys, The Economist Group announce new strategic partnership around sustainability

Premium
FILE PHOTO: The Infosys logo is seen at the SIBOS banking and financial conference in Toronto, Ontario, Canada October 19, 2017. Picture taken October 19, 2017. REUTERS/Chris Helgren
2 min read . 05:03 PM IST Livemint

  • The first phase of the strategic, multi-year partnership will be announced and launched in October 2021

IT giant Infosys and The Economist Group, a leading global media firm, on Wednesday announced a new strategic partnership designed to enable and accelerate sustainability solutions and drive world-changing impact through a new business-to-business model.

IT giant Infosys and The Economist Group, a leading global media firm, on Wednesday announced a new strategic partnership designed to enable and accelerate sustainability solutions and drive world-changing impact through a new business-to-business model.

The first phase of the strategic, multi-year partnership will be announced and launched in October this year. It will combine Infosys' groundbreaking digital services and capabilities with the strength and depth of The Economist Group's global policy research, insights and events expertise.

The first phase of the strategic, multi-year partnership will be announced and launched in October this year. It will combine Infosys' groundbreaking digital services and capabilities with the strength and depth of The Economist Group's global policy research, insights and events expertise.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

“By leveraging their collective strengths as two organisations with a shared commitment to sustainable business practices, the partnership will see The Economist Group and Infosys advance sustainability dialogue and inspire action towards creating a better, more sustainable world," Infosys said in a regulatory filing.

With less than ten years to deliver on the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, businesses and institutions must take the lead in balancing our human aspirations with the planet's ability to sustain them, it added. 

This aspiration has driven Infosys and The Economist Group to join forces to create the necessary climate for change. This initiative is designed to unlock the long-term thinking of businesses and other institutions, combining insights, innovation and influence, to address the most challenging sustainability issues facing our planet today.

Lara Boro, CEO, The Economist Group, said, "A sustainable future will depend on creative collaboration. This exciting partnership with Infosys shows how pooling strengths can accelerate innovation and amplify impact in the pursuit of progress."

Salil Parekh, CEO, Infosys, emphasized, "At Infosys, our focus is to serve the preservation of our planet by shaping sustainability solutions which are driven by insights that inform, experiences that immerse, and platforms that drive action. We take great pride in leveraging the power of digital technologies to drive global business transformation. As a digital innovation partner, we are delighted to catalyze progress by supporting The Economist Group to enable global sustainability stakeholders and accelerate the agenda for global businesses towards a better, greener future."

MINT PREMIUM See All
Premium

Ahead of Ola launch, e-scooters approach a higher gear

Premium

Indian share markets open flat; telecom & IT stocks in focus

Premium

Mutual fund categories for the first-time investor

Premium

Why Yes Bank wants to get a new owner for Dish TV

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!