Infosys ties up with LANXESS for ultra-modern workplace

Infosys would support LANXESS in its IT infrastructure digitisation strategy and enable its global workforce spread across 33 countries with a secure and modern workplace, the company said in a statement.

The company said it would set up an end-user centric modern workplace. The workforce of LANXESS would be supported by a multi- lingual artificial intelligence-powered service desk operating from Europe and India, Infosys said.

Infosys said it would also transform LANXESS to a future- ready end-user IT landscape over the course of the partnership. This would ensure a seamless and harmonised workplace experience for LANXESSs global workforce.

Commenting on the partnership, executive vice-president and global head (manufacturing) of Infosys Jasmeet Singh said, "We are glad to be partnering with LANXESS to enable their transition to a modern digital workplace. This partnership will deliver next-gen service operations with self-heal, self-help and automation-driven solutions."

CIO of LANXESS Kai Finke said, working with Infosys will allow us to implement state-of-the-art-technologies faster and thus bring LANXESS to the next level for workplace services enhancing our collaboration and mobility capabilities."

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

