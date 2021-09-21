IT major Infosys announced its collaboration with ServiceNow, a leading digital workflow company to provide enterprise-level service management for customers in manufacturing companies.

Through this collaboration, Infosys said it will leverage its industry cloud blueprints, part of Infosys Cobalt, and deploy ServiceNow Operations Technology Management (OTM), to support manufacturing industries as they digitize their factories, floors, and plant operations.

As part of this collaboration, Infosys will harness its Enterprise Service Management (ESM) Cafe, built on the Now Platform, along with ServiceNow OTM, to improve resilience and availability of critical OT systems across the manufacturing landscape. This collaboration will also be extended to address the OTM, factory and operations digitization needs of customers across CPG, energy, and retail sectors.

“Digital transformation in manufacturing industry has never been more critical than now. Given the current scenario, there is an increased need to drive business innovation at speed to be future-ready while also optimizing existing operations and reducing costs across the value chain, said Executive Vice-President, Head of Cloud & Infrastructure Solutions of Infosys said.

Recently, Infosys and ServiceNow collaborated with Carrier Global Corporation, a leading global provider of healthy, safe, sustainable and intelligent building and cold chain solutions, to help them achieve their goal in spinning-off from their parent company UTC. Infosys Cobalt’s ESM Café helped transform Carrier’s IT, HR service desk, and security operations in the established time frame.

