Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >Companies >News >Infosys ties up with ServiceNow to offer its services for manufacturers

Infosys ties up with ServiceNow to offer its services for manufacturers

Premium
Infosys to support manufacturing industries as they digitize their factories, floors, and plant operations
1 min read . 03:49 PM IST Edited By Podishetti Akash

  • Infosys to support manufacturing industries as they digitize their factories, floors, and plant operations

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

IT major Infosys announced its collaboration with ServiceNow, a leading digital workflow company to provide enterprise-level service management for customers in manufacturing companies.

IT major Infosys announced its collaboration with ServiceNow, a leading digital workflow company to provide enterprise-level service management for customers in manufacturing companies.

Through this collaboration, Infosys said it will leverage its industry cloud blueprints, part of Infosys Cobalt, and deploy ServiceNow Operations Technology Management (OTM), to support manufacturing industries as they digitize their factories, floors, and plant operations.

Through this collaboration, Infosys said it will leverage its industry cloud blueprints, part of Infosys Cobalt, and deploy ServiceNow Operations Technology Management (OTM), to support manufacturing industries as they digitize their factories, floors, and plant operations.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 15 Days Free Trial

As part of this collaboration, Infosys will harness its Enterprise Service Management (ESM) Cafe, built on the Now Platform, along with ServiceNow OTM, to improve resilience and availability of critical OT systems across the manufacturing landscape. This collaboration will also be extended to address the OTM, factory and operations digitization needs of customers across CPG, energy, and retail sectors.

“Digital transformation in manufacturing industry has never been more critical than now. Given the current scenario, there is an increased need to drive business innovation at speed to be future-ready while also optimizing existing operations and reducing costs across the value chain, said Executive Vice-President, Head of Cloud & Infrastructure Solutions of Infosys said.

Recently, Infosys and ServiceNow collaborated with Carrier Global Corporation, a leading global provider of healthy, safe, sustainable and intelligent building and cold chain solutions, to help them achieve their goal in spinning-off from their parent company UTC. Infosys Cobalt’s ESM Café helped transform Carrier’s IT, HR service desk, and security operations in the established time frame.

MINT PREMIUM See All
Premium

The Indian car market blueprint that derailed Ford’s drive

Premium

Sensex gains 150 points, Nifty nears 17,450; HCL Tech & ...

Premium

The 6-Year coma of Acrysil shares

Premium

Why India needs grid-scale battery storage

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!