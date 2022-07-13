Infosys to acquire Denmark-based BASE life science for €110 million

Headquartered in Denmark, BASE has about 200 multidisciplinary industry experts across Denmark, Switzerland, UK, Germany, France, Italy, and a nearshore technology hub in Spain. Together with Infosys, BASE is expected to further expand its portfolio of expertise into Consumer Health, Animal Health, MedTech and Genomics segments. BASE collaborates with leading software technology providers in the life sciences industry such as Veeva, IQVIA and Salesforce.

