Bengaluru: Infosys Ltd said on Tuesday it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire oddity, a Germany-based digital marketing, experience, and commerce agency, for €50 million (approx. ₹419 crore). The strategic acquisition is expected to strengthen Infosys’ digital experience capabilities in Germany, across Europe, and Northeast Asia.

The acquisition is expected to close during the first quarter of fiscal 2023.

With more than 300 digital experts located in Stuttgart, Berlin, Cologne, Belgrade, Shanghai and Taipei, oddity is one of the largest independent digital agencies from Germany.

“Together with Infosys’ earlier acquisition of WONGDOODY, which offers creative and marketing services, oddity will help global chief marketing officers (CMOs), and businesses thrive in a digital commerce world with complementary skills and expertise," Infosys said in a statement.

As part of Infosys’ digital experience and design offering, oddity will become part of WONGDOODY, an Infosys company, and join its network of studios across Seattle, Los Angeles, New York, Providence, Houston, and London, and design hubs in five cities in India.

“We find ourselves at the cusp of the next generation of the internet, the merging of the physical and virtual worlds. With this vision, we are excited to strengthen our experience and marketing skills with oddity, to deliver forward-thinking, holistic solutions at a global scale. With oddity’s digital commerce and marketing knowledge as well as its metaverse-ready set-up, it is the perfect complement to Infosys’ prowess in technological transformation," said Ravi Kumar S, president, Infosys.

