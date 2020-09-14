Infosys to acquire GuideVision

Infosys Limited on Monday announced a definitive agreement to acquire GuideVision, one of the largest ServiceNow Elite Partners in Europe.

GuideVision is an enterprise service management consultancy specialised in offering strategic advisory, consulting, implementations, training and support on the ServiceNow platform.

GuideVisions end-to-end offerings, including SnowMirror - a proprietary smart data replication tool for ServiceNow instances - enables over 100 enterprise clients to simplify complex business and IT processes, according to Bengaluru-headquartered Infosys.

"GuideVision's training academy and nearshore capabilities in Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, and presence in Germany and Finland will strengthen Infosys' ServiceNow capabilities for its clients in Europe," it said in a statement.

ServiceNow is one of the fastest growing enterprise software companies, and is becoming an 'essential service' and workflow standard for organisations, according to Infosys.

Infosys President Ravi Kumar said the acquisition is an important milestone in the company's journey to build capabilities relevant to the digital priorities of its clients.

"This move reaffirms our commitment to the growing ServiceNow ecosystem. The combination of scalable and agile nearshore capabilities of GuideVision in Europe, and their unmatched delivery excellence, complements our own effort to help global enterprises navigate their next," he said.

