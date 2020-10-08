Infosys to acquire US-based Blue Acorn iCi for up to $125 million

BENGALURU : Infosys Ltd on Thursday announced a definitive agreement to acquire US-based Blue Acorn iCi, provider of digital customer experience, commerce, and analytics solutions, for up to $125 million.

Blue Acorn iCi, which follows the calendar year, clocked $43.6 million revenue in 2019. The acquisition is expected to close during the third quarter of 2021.

“The move further strengthens Infosys’ end-to-end customer experience offerings and demonstrates its continued commitment to help clients navigate their digital transformation journey," Infosys said in a statement.

Blue Acorn iCi, an Adobe Platinum partner, is expected to bring to Infosys cross-technology capabilities through the convergence of customer experience, digital commerce, analytics, and experience-driven commerce services.

“With services that include strategy, analytics, design, and engineering, Blue Acorn iCi elevates marquee global brands across industries from media, consumer goods & retail, to financial services, manufacturing and technology," Infosys said.

Together with Infosys’ earlier acquisition of Wongdoody that offers creative and marketing services, BlueAcorn iCi brings complimentary capabilities to help global chief marketing officers (CMOs) and businesses thrive in a digital commerce world.

“We are focused on partnering with global brands and CMOs to help them navigate their digital experience and commerce challenges. The Blue Acorn iCi acquisition is another important milestone in Infosys’ journey to build capabilities relevant to the digital priorities of our clients and reaffirms our commitment to the Adobe ecosystem," said Ravi Kumar S, president, Infosys.

NSE BSE 100209 listElement-graph-11602139231410-100209

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.