Bengaluru: IT services major Infosys Ltd said it plans to hire 1,000 workers in the UK over the next three years as part of its commitment to support the country’s economic recovery and growth.

“The new hires will be working at the cutting edge of innovation in the digital space, including cloud computing, data and analytics, artificial intelligence, open-source technologies and enterprise services to support organizations navigate their digital journeys," Infosys said.

The Bengaluru-based company said it will provide critical training and mentoring opportunities for the fresh hires. The new team members will join Infosys’ workforce across its design studio in Shoreditch, its innovation centre in Canary Wharf, proximity centres in Nottingham, and other client locations across the UK.

To ensure a diverse talent pool and support upskilling, Infosys will hire a large proportion of the workforce from recently-graduated students from leading colleges and universities in the UK. The company will also hire experienced professionals from technology and consulting with deep sector expertise who will be able to support local businesses in their digital journeys and lead a robust workforce for the future.

“While the talent gap has been looming, the events of the past year have exacerbated the need for vital digital skills as businesses have rapidly accelerated their digital transformation. Bridging the digital divide and making quality digital education accessible to every citizen are vital to the establishment of a robust future workforce, and the UK’s economic recovery," said Salil Parekh, CEO & MD, Infosys. “We continue to partner with universities across the UK to nurture the next generation of digital leaders and continually strive to close the skills gap, investing in a brighter future for everyone."

Over the last few years, Infosys has been stepping up hiring of local, visa-independent employees. In September 2020, the company announced its commitment to hire an additional 12,000 American workers bringing its total hiring commitment in the US to 25,000 workers by 2022.

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said, “This investment from Infosys is a vote of confidence in the UK and its technology sector and will help that sector scale new heights – creating the jobs of the future. We need more firms like Infosys with a commitment to investing in people to help the UK build back better.

