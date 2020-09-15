Infosys to announce Q2 results on Oct 14

NEW DELHI : India's second largest software services firm Infosys on Tuesday said it will announce its financial results for the July-September quarter on October 14.

"...a meeting of the board of directors of the company will be held on Tuesday and Wednesday, October 13 and 14, 2020 inter alia to approve and take on record the audited consolidated financial results of the company and its subsidiaries as per Indian Accounting Standards (IND-AS) for the quarter and half year ending September 30, 2020," Infosys said in a regulatory filing.

The financial results and proposal for interim dividend, if any, will be presented to the Board of Directors on October 14, 2020 for their approval, it added.

The filing noted that Infosys will hold investor/analyst calls on the same day to discuss the financial results and business outlook.

