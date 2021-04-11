IT services major Infosys on Sunday said that its Board will consider proposal for buyback of fully paid-up equity shares of the company at its meeting to be held on April 14, 2021.

The proposal will be "in accordance with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Buy-back of Securities) Regulations, 2018," the company said in a regulatory filing.

Infosys will report its March quarter earnings on 14 April. According to a poll of 15 analysts' estimates by Bloomberg, the firm is expected to post a revenue of ₹26,397.90 crore, while net profit is seen at ₹5,168.30 crore.

Meanwhile, Infosys added ₹23,625.36 crore to its total market valuation last week at ₹6,13,854.71 crore as major contribution came from in from IT giants including Wipro.

Shares of Infosys last week closed 0.066% higher at ₹1,440.75 apiece.

During the last week, the BSE benchmark declined by 438.51 points or 0.87 per cent.

Last week, Infosys became the fourth Indian firm to hit the ₹6 trillion in market capitalisation after its shares surged over 141% in the last one year.

The stock touched an all-time high of ₹1,425 on BSE with a market cap of ₹6.05 trillion. The scrip closed at ₹1,410.15, up 1.8% from its previous close. So far this year, it has gained over 12%.









