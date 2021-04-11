OPEN APP
IT services major Infosys on Sunday said that its Board will consider proposal for buyback of fully paid-up equity shares of the company at its meeting to be held on April 14, 2021.

The proposal will be "in accordance with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Buy-back of Securities) Regulations, 2018," the company said in a regulatory filing.

Infosys will report its March quarter earnings on 14 April. According to a poll of 15 analysts' estimates by Bloomberg, the firm is expected to post a revenue of 26,397.90 crore, while net profit is seen at 5,168.30 crore.

Meanwhile, Infosys added 23,625.36 crore to its total market valuation last week at 6,13,854.71 crore as major contribution came from in from IT giants including Wipro.

Shares of Infosys last week closed 0.066% higher at 1,440.75 apiece.

During the last week, the BSE benchmark declined by 438.51 points or 0.87 per cent.

Last week, Infosys became the fourth Indian firm to hit the 6 trillion in market capitalisation after its shares surged over 141% in the last one year.

The stock touched an all-time high of 1,425 on BSE with a market cap of 6.05 trillion. The scrip closed at 1,410.15, up 1.8% from its previous close. So far this year, it has gained over 12%.

