IT major Infosys today announced a strategic collaboration with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to develop quantum computing capabilities and use cases.

Infosys will use Amazon Braket to explore and build multiple use cases in quantum computing as part of Infosys Cobalt cloud offerings.

"Amazon Braket is a fully managed quantum computing service that helps scientists and developers get started with the technology and accelerate research and discovery," Infosys said in an exchange filing.

"Infosys will look to build, test, and evaluate quantum applications on circuit simulators and quantum hardware technologies using Amazon Braket. This will enable researchers and developers to experiment and study complex computational problems as quantum technologies continue to evolve," it said.

Commenting on the collaboration, Ravi Kumar S, President, Infosys, said, “Infosys continues to be at the forefront of exploring and bringing new technologies to clients. Through our use of AWS in this space, we are bringing together the power of Amazon Braket and Infosys Cobalt to help enterprises build quantum computing capabilities and use cases to accelerate their cloud-powered transformation.

We are exploring a variety of use cases from the logistics, finance, energy, and telecom sectors that can help clients evaluate future benefits and value that quantum computing could bring to their business. Enterprises can look forward to solving their various complex computational challenges with Infosys Cobalt and Amazon Braket, Ravi Kumar further said.

On Wednesday, Infosys' scrip traded lower by 0.15% to settle at ₹1,716 on NSE.

