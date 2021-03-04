Infosys to double Canadian workforce to 4,000 by 2023

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

BENGALURU: India’s second largest IT services major Infosys Ltd has said it will add 500 jobs in Calgary, Canada, over the next three years, doubling its workforce in the country to 4,000 by 2023.

"The city is home to a thriving talent pool that the Covid-related economic downturn has impacted. We will tap into this talent and offer skills and opportunities that will build on the city's economic strengths," Kumar added.

Over the last few years, Infosys has been stepping up hiring of local, visa-independent employees. In September last year, the company announced its plan to hire an additional 12,000 American workers, taking its employment commitment in the US to 25,000 by 2022.

Over the last two years, Infosys has created 2,000 jobs across Toronto, Vancouver, Ottawa, and Montreal, with plans for further expansion across the country.

The Calgary expansion will enable Infosys to scale work with clients in western Canada, Pacific North West, and the central US across various industries, including natural resources, energy, media, retail, and communications, Infosys said.

The company will hire tech talent from fourteen educational institutions across the country, including the University of Calgary, University of Alberta, Southern Alberta Institute of Technology, University of British Columbia, University of Toronto, and Waterloo. Infosys plans to build a strong pipeline to expand the skills needed to accelerate digital transformation.