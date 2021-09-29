Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >Companies >News >Infosys to enter into MoUs with Karnataka govt to help achieve NEP objective

Infosys to enter into MoUs with Karnataka govt to help achieve NEP objective

Premium
Karnataka's Department of Higher Education and Infosys would enter into three MoUs
1 min read . 05:46 AM IST ANI

Karnataka minister informed that the MoUs would help the Karanataka government utilise 'Infosys Springboard', comprising of over 3,000 skill development courses for college students

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

For prioritising skill development among students as per National Education Policy (NEP-2020), Karnataka's Department of Higher Education and the Information Technology (IT) major Infosys would enter into three memorandums of understanding (MoUs) soon, said Minister for Higher Education Dr CN Ashwatha Narayana.

For prioritising skill development among students as per National Education Policy (NEP-2020), Karnataka's Department of Higher Education and the Information Technology (IT) major Infosys would enter into three memorandums of understanding (MoUs) soon, said Minister for Higher Education Dr CN Ashwatha Narayana.

The decision to this effect was taken in a meeting convened with Infosys officials chaired by Narayana at Vikasa Soudha on Tuesday.

The decision to this effect was taken in a meeting convened with Infosys officials chaired by Narayana at Vikasa Soudha on Tuesday.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 15 Days Free Trial

The Minister informed that the MoUs would help the Karanataka government utilise 'Infosys Springboard', comprising of over 3,000 skill development courses for college students, 'Campus Connect' for digital learning of college faculty and professional guidance for students, and for a donation of 15,000 de-bonded computers to colleges from Infosys."

"'Infosys Springboard' is an integrated digital literacy platform comprising effective digital learning solutions, technology-based life skill courses, gamification, live classes, industry certification, maker's lab, carrier guidance," he explained.

"Introduction of gesture computing and biometrics for smart classrooms, utilising virtual reality and augmented reality for training and linking learning data with performance outcome, utilising gamification and design principles to create healthy competition among students, utilising automation and robotic tools to create content will be part of the MoU," he added.

Narayana further stated that under the MoUs, the 'NEP community' will be established to facilitate the exchange of best practices among institutions.

"Institutions will be mentored and guided towards the implementation of the NEP framework and collaboration will be established between KDEM (Karnataka Digital Economy Mission) and Infosys to achieve talent acceleration," he added.

MINT PREMIUM See All
Premium

How to prevent auto-debit failures from 1 October

Premium

Cadila needs more than its vaccine to tempt investors

Premium

Why the govt's borrowing cut failed to soothe the bond market

Premium

The price we pay for costly crude oil

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!