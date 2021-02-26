Infosys to hire 300 local workers in Pennsylvania

BENGALURU: IT major Infosys Ltd will hire 300 workers in Pennsylvania, as part of its local hiring strategy in the US to decrease dependency on H1-B visa.

With nearly 250,000 employees globally, Infosys has been rapidly expanding its hiring of US workers. In September last year, the company announced its commitment to hire an additional 12,000 American workers bringing its total hiring commitment in the US to 25,000 workers by 2022.

Infosys will recruit for a range of opportunities across technology and digital services, client administration, and operations as it expands its new Retirement Services Center of Excellence, Infosys said in a statement.

“We are committed to growing Infosys’ footprint in the financial services space in the US. Our Retirement Services Center in Pennsylvania is one example of how we realize this aspiration," said Mohit Joshi, president at Infosys.

“This Center will focus on technology and innovation that will enable the retirement industry to navigate its way to lower costs, enhanced experiences, and better outcomes for retirement savers," Joshi added.

The Center will develop technology solutions and services to help firms capitalize on the opportunities around employee benefits, wealth management, and digital transformation. The Center was conceived last year following the partnership forged with Pennsylvania-based investment management firm Vanguard.

“Our business model is about finding the best workforce, training the best workforce, and deploying the best workforce to enable our clients to thrive," said Martha King, executive vice president and chief client officer at Infosys. “Southeastern Pennsylvania, so well-known for its talent, innovation, and successful enterprise, offers the opportunity for us to strengthen our workforce on behalf of our clients here in the region and beyond."

