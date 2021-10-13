Infosys to hire 45,000 college graduates as attrition level rises sharply

Infosys today also raised its annual revenue outlook, as India's second-largest IT services firm bets on more contracts from global businesses expanding their digital offerings during the COVID-19 pandemic. The company forecast revenue to rise between 16.5% and 17.5% in the financial year to March 2022, compared to its July prediction of 14% to 16% growth. It maintained its margin forecast for fiscal 2022 at 22% to 24%.